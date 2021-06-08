Food and Drug Administration approves new drug to treat Alzheimer’s

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new drug to treat Alzheimer’s Disease has been approved by the FDA. Aducanumab is not a cure, but is a good first step in benefiting those with Alzheimer’s.
“To have a treatment that actually prevents or slows down that decline gives people more opportunity to live independently. It gives people more time with their families, retain all of those wonderful memories that we have,” Marie Kolendo, senior executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond and Central Virginia, said.
Information on the cost of the drug is not yet available.
“The therapy is an infusion therapy and we do know that infusions for Alzheimer’s and Multiple Sclerosis have been covered under Medicare or other private insurance so we would hope and expect that this therapy would be covered as well,” Kolendo said.
Pharmaceutical companies are now in the stage of producing the infusion so it can be available for those interested after consulting a physician.
