Eye to the sky

By David Rogers | June 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 12:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. As the heat and humidity builds, random showers and storms will develop. Any thunderstorm that moves in could produce gusty wind heavy rain. By Thursday a cold front is expected to give us a better chance for widespread rain and storms. Behind the front temperatures will cool into the 70s and 80s.Conditions this weekend will still be unsettled. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, fog, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, stray showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Monday: partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

