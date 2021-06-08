Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. As the heat and humidity builds, random showers and storms will develop. Any thunderstorm that moves in could produce gusty wind heavy rain. By Thursday a cold front is expected to give us a better chance for widespread rain and storms. Behind the front temperatures will cool into the 70s and 80s.Conditions this weekend will still be unsettled. Have a great and safe day !