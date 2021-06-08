Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. As the heat and humidity builds, random showers and storms will develop. Any thunderstorm that moves in could produce gusty wind heavy rain. By Thursday a cold front is expected to give us a better chance for widespread rain and storms. Behind the front temperatures will cool into the 70s and 80s.Conditions this weekend will still be unsettled. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90
Tonight: Evening showers & storms, fog, Low: around 70
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, stray showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Monday: partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.