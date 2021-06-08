Charlottesville voter turnout low, provisional ballots yet to be counted

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voter turnout was relatively low in the city of Charlottesville, where two local races were on the ballot with three state races.
Charlottesville had 31,256 registered voters going into Tuesday’s Democratic primary. Based on the results, it appears less than 19% cast ballots. That does not include provisional ballots that have yet to be counted.
“With the turnout of early voting and absentee voting with no excuse, it is much higher than what a typical primary for a governor’s election would be,” said Charlottesville’s Acting Director of Elections Taylor Yowell.
With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, winners were named in both Charlottesville City Council and Commonwealth’s Attorney races. But the process of finalizing the votes is not over.
At the City Hall Annex, canvassing will begin. That’s the official tallying of the votes cast in this cycle.
“After Friday we will have the final results, they will be certified by our electoral board and sent to the state. So everything until then is unofficial but you will have a much better idea of our numbers after tomorrow,” said Yowell.
The city’s electoral board will begin canvassing Wednesday at 9 a.m.
