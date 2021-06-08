Candlelight vigil to be held for 12-year-old who died in weekend crash

CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - At a time where the Crimora softball team should be celebrating a successful season, the girls are instead mourning the loss of their teammate, Haylie Yale.
“It’s just upsetting like that we’re having to make signs and stuff for like she should just be here,” one of Yale’s teammates said.
Yale passed away after being involved in a crash in Augusta County that injured several others Sunday evening.
“She became such a bright funny child, she brought so much joy and you know laughter to the team,” Melanie Harris, with the softball team said.
Harris says the tragic accident is hard to sink in for the community and the team, after spending almost the whole weekend together as a family.
“We spent Friday night with Hayley at a tournament in Churchville and then the girls all played together on Saturday and you know that’s the last time we were all together,” Harris said.
Later in July, the team had planned to take a trip to Kings Dominion together, a trip that will now be missing one member.
“It was just crazy because we had just seen her and stuff and then she was like gone,” Yale’s teammate said.
Tuesday afternoon the team spent time writing messages of hope on softballs and making signs of support to be shown at a candlelight vigil planned for 8 p.m. at the Crimora Baseball Field.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family. Anyone who would like to make a personal donation or card contact Heather Marks.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.