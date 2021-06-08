BRHD hitting the road with mobile health clinic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is now on wheels.
BRHD unveiled a mobile health clinic Tuesday, June 8, with a little help from Governor Ralph Northam.
“We say all the time that it takes a village to do this or to do that. This has truly been an example of that,” the governor said.
“I am so excited that we were able to bring this about and that we will now have the capacity to reach all the citizens of our community,” BRHD Director Dr. Denise Bonds said.
This mobile clinic aims to make coronavirus vaccines more accessible to everyone.
“This is the way we’re going to reach those individuals, rural and big public events, too. It will allow us to do things like be at the county fair, to be at basketball tournaments, to be places where people are congregating so people can get their vaccine,” Bonds said.
“I’ve been able to take a tour of the mobile unit and they’re already booked up every day,” Northam said. “We’re at 69% of adults have at least one vaccination. The president’s goal was to get to 70% by July the 4th, so we’re knocking on that.”
Governor Northam says if you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, now’s the time to do so.
The first stop for the mobile clinic is at Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Wednesday, June 9.
