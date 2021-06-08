Albemarle County launces first ever Equity Report

Albemarle County, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County and the UVA Equity Center have created the county’s first equity report.
The county says this wouldn’t have been possible without many community partners.
The report contains data regarding all neighborhoods and communities within Albemarle County. It’s designed to help create a more-equitable future for everyone.
Some of the features include well-being, differences in life expectancy, and cost of living.
“We want a place where everybody can build wealth, and so figuring out where those places to improve are, where our blind spots are, and the daily ways we make decisions is just the first step,” Barbara Wilson with the UVA Equity Center said.
Click here to access the full report.
