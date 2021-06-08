ACPD: DUI arrests increased over the weekend

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say they saw a spike in alcohol-related crashes in Albemarle County this past weekend.
ACPD announced Tuesday, June 8, that officers responded to three separate crashes involving DUI drivers Saturday, June 5.
The department added that there were two other DUI arrests over the weekend that did not involve crashes: one Saturday and one Sunday.
Year to date, the Albemarle County Police Department says it has made a total of 61 DUI arrests. It noted that this is a 25% drop compared to 83 DUI arrests during same time period in 2020.
