WCWS run ends for JMU Softball; Dukes fall 7-1 against Oklahoma in semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When Odicci Alexander exited the field in the Women’s College World Series on Monday in Oklahoma City, she walked off to a standing ovation.
Fans from both James Madison and Oklahoma saluted the senior pitcher, who had thrown every pitch for the Dukes in the WCWS.
Alexander says, “To see them all clapping and cheering for me, it was a great moment, and it warmed my heart.”
Head coach Loren LaPorte adds, “It’s one of those things, when she came out, it was a perfect moment. For everybody just to give her a standing ovation, and cheer for her, it couldn’t have been a better moment, even though a lot of runs were scored. Just so happy, what she was able to do, for this team.”
Alexander’s tearful exit came in the 5th inning, as the Sooners scored four runs to blow open a close game, and they went on to win 7-1.
James Madison (41-4) was playing in the WCWS for the first time in program history, and they opened the tournament with an extra innings upset against the top-ranked Sooners.
JMU beat Oklahoma State in their second game to advance to the national semifinals, but they were unable to earn one win in two chances against OU, falling 6-3 on Sunday, which set up Monday’s winner-take-all showdown.
Kate Gordon provided the only offense of the game for the Dukes, as the senior blasted a home run on the first pitch of the game.
“It was a long ride, and just to be here, it was amazing,” says Alexander. “I couldn’t have done any of this, at all, without my teammates, and my coaches, and the support staff, fans, and all. This ride has been long, but I’ve grown so much, just being at this university, and I couldn’t thank everyone for that.”
The championship round of the Women’s College World Series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday in Oklahoma City, with Oklahoma taking on the FSU/Alabama winner in a best-of-three series.
