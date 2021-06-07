Wayne Theatre brings young artist back to the stage for first in-person show

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro is preparing for a summer season to remember. In just a few weeks, the organization’s young artists are coming back to the stage in person.
“They were eager, ready to perform, and then COVID hit,” said Lesley Larsen, education director for the Wayne Theatre.
“As you can imagine is true with a lot of industries, you can’t do theatre very well when you can’t be together in a space. We took about a week to lick our wounds and figure out what we were going to do and kind of got back to work,” Education Director Sarah Cramer added.
During most of the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit put their shows on virtually.
“There really is something so uniquely different about having a young artist on the stage, and that is what we absolutely adore: their energy, their creativity, their spirits in the space. It’s unlike anything you will ever experience,” Larsen said.
Beginning June 19, The Lion King Experience will go on in person with the young artists will take part in every aspect of the show.
Jacob will be playing the role of Scar.
“It’s just such a different experience being on stage and being around people. And once you haven’t done that for a significant amount of time over the past year, it’s a good feeling getting back,” he said.
Violet is young Nala.
“My favorite part of the show is I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” she said.
TJ is handling costumers and makeup.
“Acting, costume designing, makeup; all three of those things are like the main thing that I like and it’s really fun to be back and doing that,” TJ said.
“The energy from an audience with the costume pieces and the props, I think it is going to go to an elevated pace that we haven’t even seen in rehearsal yet,” Cramer added.
To purchase tickets for The Lion King Experience, click here.
