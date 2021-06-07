Warm, Humid, Daily Chance of Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Summer pattern is in place, with very warm temperatures, humid conditions and daily opportunities for showers and storms. A Bermuda high off the coast will continue to allow for south, southwest winds, keeping warm to hot temperatures and high humidity in place. Each day, some scattered storms will develop, mostly likely during the afternoon and evening, before tapering off. Some localized heavy rain for some under these storms. By Thursday and Friday, a front approaching form the north and a disturbance to our west will act to enhance and make for more widespread coverage of showers and storms. Some flooding is possible. Temperatures will back down by the late week and to start the weekend. Take all those steps to keep cool over the next several days.
Tonight: Few evening storms, variable clouds, muggy, some fog, Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid, scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s to around 70.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid, scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Saturday: Variable clouds, cooler, scattered showers or storm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, slight showers chance. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.