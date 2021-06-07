Warm, Humid, Daily Chance of Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Summer pattern is in place, with very warm temperatures, humid conditions and daily opportunities for showers and storms. A Bermuda high off the coast will continue to allow for south, southwest winds, keeping warm to hot temperatures and high humidity in place. Each day, some scattered storms will develop, mostly likely during the afternoon and evening, before tapering off. Some localized heavy rain for some under these storms. By Thursday and Friday, a front approaching form the north and a disturbance to our west will act to enhance and make for more widespread coverage of showers and storms. Some flooding is possible. Temperatures will back down by the late week and to start the weekend. Take all those steps to keep cool over the next several days.