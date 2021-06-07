VSP: Virginia’s 2020 crime analysis report now available

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police announced the release Monday, June 7, of the commonwealth’s official report on figures for 2020.
VSP says the Crime in Virginia report provides precise rates and occurrences of crimes committed in towns, cities, and counties. The commonwealth reported a total of 15,713 violent crime offenses, a 1.9% drop compared to 2019.
Other findings in the report include:
- Reported homicides increased from 428 to 528 (23.4%). Victims and offenders tended to be younger males; 45.1% of homicide victims were men between 18 and 34 and 52.7% of offenders were men between 18 and 34. Nearly half (49.2%) of all homicides occurred at a residence/home.
- Vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 6% compared to 2019 during which 10,575 motor vehicles were stolen in 10,044 offenses. There were 11,209 motor vehicles reported stolen in 10,773 offenses. Of all motor vehicles stolen, 40.2% were taken from the home.
- Drug arrests decreased by more than a third (36.7%) with the largest percentage decrease in the under 18 age group (48.6%).
- Burglary decreased 18.4%. Of the 11,413 burglaries and attempted burglaries, more than half (52.2%) took place at night between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 83% of homicides and 50.4% of robberies. Firearms were used in more than one-third (35.2%) of aggravated assault cases.
- There were 190 hate crime offenses, involving 193 victims, reported in 2020 representing a 2.7% increase compared to 2019.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.