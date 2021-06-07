UVA Board of Visitors approves changes to inscription on Confederate memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Board of Visitors’ Buildings and Grounds Committee at the University of Virginia approved the re-dedication of the Frank Hume Memorial during its afternoon meeting on Friday, June 4. Frank Hume was a Confederate soldier who also served in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Many fought for the memorial to be removed entirely, instead only the inscription will be removed. The inscription will be replaced with contrasting blocks to represent an enlivening future.
“I’m glad to see that UVA is finally taking the steps that they are, it’s well past time that we stop glorifying those individuals who fought to continue enslavement people,” Don Gathers, a community activist, said. “They recognize the problem and they want to try to take steps to rectify the problem. So I’m happy with that, but should more be done? Absolutely.”
The memorial will now officially be known as “the Whispering Wall,” because of its ability to transmit sound from side to side.
The committee also announced at the meeting that the George Rogers Clark statue will be removed at the end of the summer.
