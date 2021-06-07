The Starr Hill Health Center releases a video series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sentara Starr Hill Health Center is rolling out a new initiative to help people at home learn more about their bodies.
The pandemic stopped the health center from community engagement. Staff at Sentara wanted to find a way to continue it for those without primary care access.
They decided on a virtual option.
“We couldn’t do the in-person sessions and that’s why we decided to go ahead and put together these four videos,” Jackie Martin, director of community benefit for Sentara Martha Jefferson, said.
The video series has information on stroke, diabetes, and even how to read a food label.
