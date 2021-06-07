Region Championship postponed until Tuesday for UVA & Old Dominion baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team was scheduled to play Old Dominion in a winner-take-all showdown for the region title on Monday in Columbia, but the game has been postponed, due to foul weather.
UVA and ODU will now play on Tuesday at 9 AM, with a spot in Super Regionals on the line.
The Cavaliers have never lost the first game of a regional, and then fought through the Loser’s Bracket to win the title, but they will have that opportunity.
After losing to South Carolina 4-3 on Friday, the ‘Hoos beat Jacksonville 13-8 on Saturday.
Virginia won the rematch with the Gamecocks 3-2 on Sunday morning, and they defeated Old Dominion 8-3 on Sunday night.
The victory set up an ‘If Necessary’ game to crown a champion in the double-elimination tournament.
Tuesday’s game will be the fifth of the weekend for UVA.
Senior DH/1B Devin Ortiz was scheduled to get the start on Monday, but with the game pushed back until Tuesday, it could open up more possibilities for the Cavaliers’ pitching staff.
Andrew Abbott pitched one inning for Virginia against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament on May 25th, as Tuesday is his day to throw between starts.
