WCWS Championship Series on the line for JMU on Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison softball team lost its first game of the Women’s College World Series on Sunday, as the Dukes fell 6-3 against Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.
Sara Jubas hit a three-run home run for JMU’s only runs of the game.
The teams were supposed to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday night, but a two-plus hour rain delay in the other semifinal pushed back the start of the game.
Florida State beat Alabama 2-0 to force a deciding game in their bracket, so the NCAA moved both games to Monday.
James Madison (41-3) and Oklahoma will face off at 4pm on Monday, with a spot in the WCWS Championship Series on the line.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.