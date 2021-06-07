Heat and humidity builds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Look for a mix of clouds and sun today. High pressure off the Atlantic coast will provide southerly wind resulting in high humidity and above normal temperatures. As we reach peak heating during the afternoon, our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase. this rather unsettled pattern will stick around for much of the week. By the weekend our rain and storm chances begins to diminish and temperatures cool to more seasonal levels. Have a great and safe day !