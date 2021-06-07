Heat and humidity builds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Look for a mix of clouds and sun today. High pressure off the Atlantic coast will provide southerly wind resulting in high humidity and above normal temperatures. As we reach peak heating during the afternoon, our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase. this rather unsettled pattern will stick around for much of the week. By the weekend our rain and storm chances begins to diminish and temperatures cool to more seasonal levels. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, showers & storms, high: upper 80s
Tonight: evening showers & storms, Low: around 70
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, high: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High; low 80s,,,Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
