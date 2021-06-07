Heat and humidity builds

Daily chances for showers and storms

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | June 7, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 7:40 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Look for a mix of clouds and sun today. High pressure off the Atlantic coast will provide southerly wind resulting in high humidity and above normal temperatures. As we reach peak heating during the afternoon, our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase. this rather unsettled pattern will stick around for much of the week. By the weekend our rain and storm chances begins to diminish and temperatures cool to more seasonal levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, showers & storms, high: upper 80s

Tonight: evening showers & storms, Low: around 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, high: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High; low 80s,,,Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

