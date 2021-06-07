Hatton Ferry back in the James River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Hatton Ferry is back in the James River.
The historic ferry has been getting people across the river since the 1870′s, and is the last operating pole ferry in the United States.
The Hatton Ferry had been lodged in the bank of the river since November 2020 due to flooding. Crew removed it and placed it back into the water Saturday, June 5.
“We are hoping that we might have some ability to have the ferry running towards the end of this summer, maybe August or September for a few of those weekends,” Charlottesville Albemarle Historical Society Executive Director Tom Chapman said.
Chapman says the next big issue facing the ferry is funding, as well turning the organization managing the ferry into a nonprofit.
