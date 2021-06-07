Gubernatorial candidate McClellan visits Charlottesville on eve of Democratic primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the women hoping to come out on top of Tuesday’s Democratic primary spent Monday evening in Charlottesville.
State Senator Jennifer McClellan met with prospective voters at the Jefferson School. McClellan would be the country’s first Black female governor, as would Jennifer Carroll-Foy, were she to win the primary and again in November.
“Virginia is ready for a new perspective in the governor’s mansion, the perspective of a woman, a working mother with kids in public schools, a Black woman. Virginia is ready,” said McClellan.
Lee Carter and Justin Fairfax are also running for the nomination against front runner Terry McAuliffe.
Voters will cast ballots in three state-wide races. Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. NBC29 will post results here.
