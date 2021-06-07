Eye to the sky

Warm, humid and unsettled

By David Rogers | June 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Bermuda high located to our east will stay in place the next several days. Southerly wind will keep high humidity and above normal temperatures in our forecast until the weekend. Over the next few days we will have equal chances for daily scattered showers and storms. This stagnant pattern is expected to break down by the weekend. Make sure you drink plenty of water, keep the kids cool, check on the elderly, and provide shade and fresh water for your pets. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, areas of fog, Low: around 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

