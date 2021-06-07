Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Bermuda high located to our east will stay in place the next several days. Southerly wind will keep high humidity and above normal temperatures in our forecast until the weekend. Over the next few days we will have equal chances for daily scattered showers and storms. This stagnant pattern is expected to break down by the weekend. Make sure you drink plenty of water, keep the kids cool, check on the elderly, and provide shade and fresh water for your pets. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening showers & storms, areas of fog, Low: around 70
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.