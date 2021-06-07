Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Bermuda high located to our east will stay in place the next several days. Southerly wind will keep high humidity and above normal temperatures in our forecast until the weekend. Over the next few days we will have equal chances for daily scattered showers and storms. This stagnant pattern is expected to break down by the weekend. Make sure you drink plenty of water, keep the kids cool, check on the elderly, and provide shade and fresh water for your pets. Have a great and safe day !