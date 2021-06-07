The Dairy Market donates to nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Dairy Market is giving back through a project called ‘Market Mondays.
Vendors are asking customers to round up to the nearest dollar on their purchases. To better Charlottesville and surrounding areas, those funds will be given to different charities.
City of Promise Charlottesville is the first nonprofit on the list to receive a donation.
“We’re so happy to partner with Dairy Market for their ‘Market Mondays’ campaign... and every Monday in the month of June there will be a portion of sales that go to benefit City of Promise,” Mary Coleman, City of Hope executive director said.
City of Promise works to empower families and mentor children for academic success.
