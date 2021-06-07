Crozet mural is complete

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In just two weeks a 7-story mural popped up in Crozet. The prominent blank wall of English Meadows Senior Living is now colorful and memorable.
A handful of young adult artists decided the building needed a creative makeover. English Meadows Senior Living agreed and footed the bill for paint and equipment.
“I’m really excited to watch everything coming together. It’s been a long 2 weeks, but it’s really rewarding to see on the wall just what I envisioned when I was designing it,” Emmy Thatcher, an artist on the project, said.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.