Crozet mural is complete
By Dominga Murray | June 7, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 10:37 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In just two weeks a 7-story mural popped up in Crozet. The prominent blank wall of English Meadows Senior Living is now colorful and memorable.

A handful of young adult artists decided the building needed a creative makeover. English Meadows Senior Living agreed and footed the bill for paint and equipment.

“I’m really excited to watch everything coming together. It’s been a long 2 weeks, but it’s really rewarding to see on the wall just what I envisioned when I was designing it,” Emmy Thatcher, an artist on the project, said.

