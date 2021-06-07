Brandon Neeck strikes out 16 in relief; UVA beats ODU 8-3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team will play for a spot in Super Regionals on Monday, as the Cavaliers defeated Old Dominion 8-3 in the Columbia Regional on Sunday night.
The loss was the Monarchs first of the tournament, and sets up a winner-take-all game on Monday in Columbia.
UVA eliminated South Carolina 3-2 in their first game of the day, behind five shutout inning from Matt Wyatt.
The pitching got even better against ODU.
Senior Griff McGarry started the game with eight strikeouts, but had to leave in the 4th due to a cut on his thumb.
Brandon Neeck came on in relief, and the junior tossed 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out sixteen.
The sixteen K’s are a program record for an NCAA Tournament, as are the 24 combined strikeouts between McGarry and Neeck.
“You stay around this game long enough, you’ll see something maybe you haven’t seen before,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “To think about, we had 24 strikeouts tonight, from a pitching standpoint. It’s amazing, that out of the 27 outs, 24 of them by strikeout was really phenomenal.”
Neeck says, “I felt confident I could go longer than an inning or two, like I had been used throughout the season. I was hoping I would get an opportunity to go longer, and I got it and took advantage.”
First pitch on Monday night is scheduled for seven o’clock, with the winner advancing to Super Regionals.
