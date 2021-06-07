All VCU students required to get vaccine for fall semester, university says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University announced all students are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester. This excludes those with religious or health exemptions.
According to survey results, the majority of students, parents, faculty and staff support the requirement.
Students who are getting the vaccine must report it to the University Student Health Services no later than July 15. Students taking summer classes and who are in the Health Sciences must report their vaccinations sooner.
Those who wish to get a two-dose vaccine should report both doses.
All students and employees will be required to use Entry Pass to gain access to certain facilities.
Entry passes are available on the VCU Mobile app.
Vaccinated students do not have to wear masks, have daily health checks or surveillance tests.
