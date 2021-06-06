The Jefferson Bridge Association participates in ‘The Longest Day’ campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Bridge Association helped raise some big money for those fighting Alzheimer’s through the ‘Longest Day Campaign’.
A trivia held on June 3 led to $4,000 of fundraising. Jefferson Bridge has raised over $100,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association through the 8 years of their partnership.
One member of Jefferson Bridge says both patients and care-takers need support to help offset big costs.
“We need as much support as the victims of Alzheimer’s because they are the people we love and to see them going down, escaping is just so hard,” said Nan Massie, Jefferson Bridge Club Manager.
The Alzheimer’s Association in Charlottesville is always looking for people to help raise money and awareness.
There are local events to get involved with the Alzheimer’s Association in Charlottesville and surrounding areas.
