Holy Comforter Church takes to Downtown Mall for Corpus Christi procession

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This week marked the celebration of the feast of Corpus Christi in the Catholic Church.
To honor the occasion, Charlottesville’s Holy Comforter Catholic Church took to the streets. A procession of the blessed sacrament was led down the Downtown Mall.
Member of the procession Mary Ann Becksted says Christ leaves no one behind.
“Christ blesses all people,” she said. “Every one is his children, all people. Whether they believe it or not, we believe in the real presence which he instituted on that holy Thursday before he gave his life for us or salvation for our sins.”
Members of the church say they look forward to this procession every year.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.