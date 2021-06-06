Crozet farms, camps to host full-day adventure tour

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Three outdoor camps and resorts in Crozet are joining forces to get families outdoors.
Wildrock, Montfair Resort Farm, and Henley’s Orchard are hosting a three-stop tour called “Ease Into Nature” on July 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s a day-long adventure that takes you to all three sites. Visit the bird sanctuary at Wildrock, then canoe or hike at Montfair, and then end your day at the orchard. All ages are welcome to participate.
Leora Vincenti of Montfair said it’s a COVID-safe activity for all ages.
“When we stop and notice nature, it heals and it nurtures us, and we become sensitive to our environment, and that’s, I think, good for all of us,” Vincenti said.
More information and ticketing for large groups can be found here.
