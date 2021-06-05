UVA outslugs Jacksonville 13-8 in elimination game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team pounded out 21 hits, and the Cavaliers rallied to beat Jacksonville 13-8 in an elimination game on Sunday in Columbia.
UVA blew open a close game with five runs in the 6th inning, and every starter in the lineup had at least one hit.
“Proud of how we responded, offensively,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “There were a number of guys who had big days. This is what you have to do when you fall into the Losers Bracket. Sometimes you got to outslug somebody, and we certainly did that.”
Jake Gelof says, “It’s kind of a snowball effect. We had good approaches yesterday, but we were on the short end of the stick. We stuck with our approach, and had great at-bats.”
Kyle Teel adds, “I feel that we just got to keep doing the same thing we’re doing. It definitely gives us confidence, but I’d say every game we play we have confidence.”
Teel went 4-for-6 with two RBI against the Dolphins.
Jake Gelof was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and four runs scored.
Nate Savino threw four and two-thirds innings of relief on Saturday.
He’s typically the Sunday Starter, but O’Connor says the move was necessary.
“If you don’t win today, you don’t have a chance tomorrow,” says O’Connor. “I have no idea who we’re pitching tomorrow. We will discuss that tonight, based on who we play, and I know whoever we run out there tomorrow will do a good job for us.”
