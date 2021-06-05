Tom Sox defeat Lumberjacks 9-5 in long-awaited season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Tom Sox started the 2021 season the same way they ended 2019: With a win.
Charlottesville defeated Covington 9-5 in its season opener on Saturday night at Crutchfield Park.
The Sox fell behind 3-1, but scored four runs in the 5th, and three more in the 6th, to take the lead.
Five Charlottesville pitchers held the Lumberjacks to just four hits.
Pierce Bennett, Trevor Candelaria, and Matt Corpas each had two hits for the Tom Sox.
Charlottesville is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Woodstock on Sunday.
