Jennifer Carroll Foy visits Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jennifer Carroll Foy, a Democratic candidate for Governor, was on the ground in Charlottesville on June 5.
She stopped through central Virginia to speak with supporters ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic Primary.
She says she expects big turnout at election sites across the commonwealth and is confident she has what it takes to win on June 8.
“Charlottesville is an important and a pivotal community that I’ve been fighting for for a very long time and I’m here in Charlottesville because I want everyone to know that you will not be left behind in a Jennifer Carroll Foy administration,” she said. “I will treat southwest and rural Virginia just as important as any other region in this commonwealth.”
Today’s stop was part of a final push to canvass the state prior to the Democratic Primary on June 8. Former Governor Terry McAuliffe is currently the front-runner to clinch the democratic ticket.
