UVA health shares vaccination updates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Univeristy of Virginia Health, Charlottesville and Albemarle County are ahead of the state in first dose vaccination rates.
In Charlottesville, nearly 60% of the total population has received at least one dose. In Albemarle County, nearly 67% of the total population has received at least one dose.
Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health says it is likely Virginia will hit President Joe Biden’s vaccination goal by the Fourth of July.
“I think as a state, we’ll see that we’ll reach 70% probably within the next two weeks or so,” Dr. Sifri said. “If we continue this current trajectory we’ll meet that mark, but of course that still means that there’s more to be done but I think that we’re in an overall favorable track right now.”
UVA Health also says hospitalizations are becoming far less common. Doctors say only about 15-20 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital now.
