UVA baseball falls 4-3 against South Carolina in NCAA Regional opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team lost 4-3 against South Carolina in their first game of the NCAA Regional on Friday in Columbia, SC.
The loss drops the Cavaliers to the Loser’s Bracket of the double-elimination tournament, and they will face either Old Dominion or Jacksonville in an elimination game on Saturday at noon.
The winner of that game will play another elimination game on Saturday night.
“Certainly, our backs are against the wall,” says UVA head coach Brian O’Connor, “just like they have been for the back half of this season, and we’ll take that approach, starting tomorrow. It’s win, or go home.”
The Gamecocks jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Friday, but Virginia answered with solo home runs from Jake and Zack Gelof in the 3rd inning.
The Wahoos went up 3-1 in the fourth, when Jake Gelof scored on an infield hit by Zack Gelof.
South Carolina took the lead with three runs in the 6th, as they tied the game on a ground rule double, and took the lead on a single through the left side.
The Gamecocks scored all of their runs with two outs.
Andrew Abbott pitched 5.2 innings for Virginia, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits with 6 strikeouts.
Zack Gelof went 3-for-5 at the plate, with 2 RBI.
