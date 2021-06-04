Tracking a cold front

Sunny and hot weekend

By David Rogers | June 4, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 7:23 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front to our west is responsible for needed showers and storms. As it approaches and moves east, an isolated storm will be possible early this afternoon. Once the system moves east, skies will begin to clear tonight. The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures and increasing humidity levels. Stay cool and have a great and safe weekend !

Today; Clouds & sun, isolated storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, lowering humidity, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Showers & storms, high: around 90...Low: upper

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, HighL upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

