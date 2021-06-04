Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front to our west is responsible for needed showers and storms. As it approaches and moves east, an isolated storm will be possible early this afternoon. Once the system moves east, skies will begin to clear tonight. The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures and increasing humidity levels. Stay cool and have a great and safe weekend !
Today; Clouds & sun, isolated storm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear, lowering humidity, Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Showers & storms, high: around 90...Low: upper
Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Showers & storms, HighL upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
