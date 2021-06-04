Tracking a cold front

Turning up the heat this weekend

By David Rogers | June 4, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Isolated showers and storms are developing ahead of a slow moving cold front. Although the coverage will not be as widespread, any areas that get rain could result in a period of heavy downpours. As the front moves east, skies will begin to clear tonight. The weekend is expected to be rain free, with sunshine and hot temperatures. Have a great an safe weekend.

Today: Partly sunny, isolated showers & storms, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny & hot, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny & humid, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

