Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Isolated showers and storms are developing ahead of a slow moving cold front. Although the coverage will not be as widespread, any areas that get rain could result in a period of heavy downpours. As the front moves east, skies will begin to clear tonight. The weekend is expected to be rain free, with sunshine and hot temperatures. Have a great an safe weekend.
Today: Partly sunny, isolated showers & storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny & hot, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny & humid, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
