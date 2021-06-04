Terry McAuliffe meets with voters in downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is talking to voters in Charlottesville about why he’s running for his old job.
“This is an important election, we got to get folks out. This is about your future, it’s about your children’s future. We went big and bold before as governor, and that was just a warm up. We’re going to really big and bold the next time and we’re going to take Virginia to the next level,” McAuliffe said Friday, June 4.
The Democrat is a frontrunner to win back his old job.
“If you elect me governor, I will pay our teachers above the national average for the first time in the history of this great commonwealth,” McAuliffe promised.
McAuliffe also says he plans on investing $2 billion annually in education.
“I’m interested in his education program. I think he’s going to provide a stronger educational foundation for students here,” Marcia Moore said.
Lifting small businesses up, like Bagby’s Gourmet Sandwiches on the Downtown mall, is one of his top priorities.
Five Democrats are running to be Virginia’s next governor against Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. The Primary Election is set for Tuesday, June 8.
