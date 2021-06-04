The Odyssey Continues: JMU Softball reaches National Semifinals with 2-1 win over OSU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Trailing 2-1 in the 7th inning, the Oklahoma State softball team tried to even the score with a squeeze bunt, but Odicci Alexander was waiting.
JMU’s senior pitcher fielded a bunt from Chelsea Alexander, and dove for pinch runner Scotland David, who was trying to score from 3rd.
The tag from Alexander caught David on the leg before she reached the plate, and gave the Dukes their second out of the inning.
Alexander got the final batter to fly out, and JMU defeated Oklahoma State 2-1 in the Women’s College World Series on Friday night in Oklahoma City.
“I was expecting anything at that point,” says Alexander. “I knew they were going to try to do something with a runner on 3rd, so just doing what I could to get that out. It was a big out, and I’m glad I did it.”
Head coach Loren LaPorte adds, “Oh my gosh, if that’s not Top Ten SportsCenter, I don’t know what is, because that’s probably the best play I’ve seen in a career, by a pitcher, in that situation, with that much pressure.”
With the win, James Madison became the first unseeded team in Women’s College World Series history to start the tournament 2-0.
JMU advances to the National Semifinals, which will be played on Sunday at 1pm.
The Dukes are undefeated in the double-elimination tournament, so if they fall in that game, they would play a rematch on Sunday at 7pm to determine who advances to the best-of-three Women’s College World Series finals.
