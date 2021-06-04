Northam votes early in Democratic Primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam voting early for Tuesday’s primaries.
They were joined by Mayor Levar Stoney and gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
Northam and Stoney both endorsed McAuliffe in his bid to return to the governor’s mansion.
Northam presumably did not vote for Mark Herring in the Democratic primary for attorney general. He’s publicly endorsed Delegate Jay Jones.
Saturday, June 5, is the last day to vote early at the registrar’s office. Individuals can vote in the Democratic primary or the Republican primary but not both.
