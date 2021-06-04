New charcuterie truck coming to central Virginia wineries this summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wineries are entering their busiest season of the year just in time for a new food truck to enter the scene.
The Kaas and Cure cheese and charcuterie truck will hit the road in a few weeks to bring a new kind of food-truck fare to wineries and cideries in central Virginia.
“I love bringing people together,” Dani Landi, founder of Kaas and Cure said. “I think it’s so great to create memories over cheese wine, and cider. I love seeing people happy.”
Landi has been making cheese boards ever since she was little. She was inspired to transform her hobby into a business after an employee at a nearby winery loved her tasty creations.
“That’s how I looked into it and was like ‘wow, I can do this as a business,” she said. “I didn’t think it was possible.”
Rather than opening a shop, she decided to take it mobile by making the Kaas and Cure truck. Landi and her husband, Dan, made it into a family project.
“Once we got the trailer, we just started watching YouTube videos on how to put together a food truck and that’s how we learned how to do it,” Landi said.
The Landi family will be able to set up camp at wineries all across central Virginia.
“I’ve already gotten so many DMs already about people wanting to book things,” Landi said. “I’ve had to turn down a few weddings already, which was really sad, but I hope to be working as much as I can. Everyone keeps telling me I’m going to run out of cheese!”
The boards will include locally sourced honey, cheeses, cured meats, fruits, and nuts.
“My biggest hope is that people will just create memories around my cheese boards,” Landi said.
The truck is set to officially open in mid-July and will be at king family vineyards for Sunday polo matches.
