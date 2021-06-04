Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.
Police are looking for 73-year-old Ryland Sutton of Maryland. He was reported missing on June 2, 2021.
According to deputies, Sutton was visiting a relative’s home in Madison County on May 31 and was traveling back home that day.
Sutton’s car - a silver 1997 Mercedes Benz with Maryland tags of 106Z34 - was last seen heading north on Route 29 in Culpeper County on May 31 at 12:45 p.m.
It is believed he was traveling to Maryland.
If you have any information or have had contact with Sutton since then, please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.
