Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Ryland Sutton and a snapshot of his car on Route 2 on May 31. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC29 Newsroom | June 4, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 3:54 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Police are looking for 73-year-old Ryland Sutton of Maryland. He was reported missing on June 2, 2021.

According to deputies, Sutton was visiting a relative’s home in Madison County on May 31 and was traveling back home that day.

Sutton’s car - a silver 1997 Mercedes Benz with Maryland tags of 106Z34 - was last seen heading north on Route 29 in Culpeper County on May 31 at 12:45 p.m.

It is believed he was traveling to Maryland.

If you have any information or have had contact with Sutton since then, please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 4, 2021

