LOCK’N Music Festival tickets now on sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tickets for this year’s LOCKN Music Festival in Nelson County are now on sale.
Instead of a single, four-day festival, the event will take place over three weekends in August.
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will be featured on Aug. 13 - Aug. 15.
- FRED the festival, will be featured on Aug. 20 - Aug. 22.
- Tedeschi Trucks at LOCKN’ Farm will be featured on Aug. 27 - Aug. 29.
LOCKN’ usually draws thousands of fans from across the country.
Check out the LOCKN’ Farm website for more information.
