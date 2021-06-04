LOCK’N Music Festival tickets now on sale

Music festival [FILE] (Source: Pixabay)
By NBC29 Newsroom | June 4, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 6:11 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tickets for this year’s LOCKN Music Festival in Nelson County are now on sale.

Instead of a single, four-day festival, the event will take place over three weekends in August.

  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will be featured on Aug. 13 - Aug. 15.
  • FRED the festival, will be featured on Aug. 20 - Aug. 22.
  • Tedeschi Trucks at LOCKN’ Farm will be featured on Aug. 27 - Aug. 29.

LOCKN’ usually draws thousands of fans from across the country.

