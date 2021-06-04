HPD to celebrate Virginia Special Olympics with torch run

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is celebrating Virginia Special Olympics the week of June 7-12 with the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run which they say is a wonderful opportunity to support a great organization, according to a Friday press release.
HPD says this year’s run and bike ride will be very similar to last year’s efforts which include a 21-mile run around the City of Harrisonburg and a 100-mile bike ride around Rockingham County.
Virginia Special Olympics organizers have increased their goal this year to 22,000 miles tracked across Virginia by participating agencies. HPD officers, detectives and supporters say they are doing their part, and are asking the public to help.
HPD says fundraising is an important part of Special Olympics in Virginia and giving athletes every opportunity to succeed. You can support the HPD Team and donate to provide motivation in the heat of summer and reach the statewide goal of $125,000.
“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt”! is the motto for dedicated athletes and HPD officials say they are excited to have them participate at the kick-off events, water stops and even running which is the true inspiration.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is happening June 8, 7:00 a.m., at the Public Safety Building Front Courtyard, 101 North Main Street.
The Law Enforcement Torch Bike Ride is happening June 11, 6:30 a.m., at the same location.
