Hot Stretch Starts This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we move into this first weekend of June, temperatures will heat up and it will start to turn more humid into next week. High pressure will largely keep the region dry this weekend, with sunshine and daytime highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week, very much a Summer pattern in place, with high pressure off the coast, southerly winds, hot and humid conditions and each afternoon some hit and miss storms. Have a nice weekend!