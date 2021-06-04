Hot Stretch Starts This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we move into this first weekend of June, temperatures will heat up and it will start to turn more humid into next week. High pressure will largely keep the region dry this weekend, with sunshine and daytime highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week, very much a Summer pattern in place, with high pressure off the coast, southerly winds, hot and humid conditions and each afternoon some hit and miss storms. Have a nice weekend!
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Slight chance for a stray storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Few scattered storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90 .Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, humid, few PM storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, few storms. Highs low to mid 80s.
