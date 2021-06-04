Harrisonburg police ask public to help identify suspect in larceny case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a larceny and property damage to the Car Wash and Laundry Express on Kenmore Street. Police say it happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2.
HPD is asking the community for help identifying the suspect in the photos above.
If you can identify the suspect or have information useful in the case, please call Officer Petit at (540) 810-3507.
Anonymous tips related to this, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
