Gov. Northam declares June LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is proclaiming June as Pride Month in Virginia.
“This Pride Month, we are reminded of the resilience of LGBTQ+ Americans and their fight for inclusion and acceptance and equal access to services and opportunities. As we celebrate the diversity of our commonwealth, we also recognize the contributions of LGBTQ+ communities in making Virginia a welcoming and affirming place,” Northam announced Friday, June 4.
The governor is encouraging Virginians to participate in Pride Month events online and in person throughout the commonwealth.
The text of Gov. Northam’s Pride Month proclamation can be found here.
