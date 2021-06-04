Early voting for VA Democratic Primary ends June 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s gubernatorial Democratic Primary Election is right around the corner. Saturday, June 5, is the last day to cast your ballot early, in-person.
Early, in-person voting will take place at the City Hall Annex building in Charlottesville.
Voting in Albemarle County will take place at the 5th Street Office Building South of Interstate 64.
Polls will be open at both places, Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Albemarle County is encouraging people to vote early if their normal voting location is at a school, because classes will be in session that Tuesday, and things could get crowded.
“We don’t want to deny anybody the opportunity to vote, but we would like to prevent people from having the opportunity to get into a traffic jam,” Jake Washburne, the director of the Augusta County’s voting registration, said.
Masks and social distancing are required at the county location.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.