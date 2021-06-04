Democratic Party of Virginia makes stop in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While next week’s Democratic primary will determine who will be facing off against Republican Glen Youngkin in November, the party isn’t waiting for its candidate to be named to discuss the GOP’s agenda.
The Virginia Democrats are traveling the commonwealth, speaking out against Youngkin. 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson, State Senator Creigh Deeds, Bekah Saxon and Democratic Party of Virginia’s Sue Swecker all stopped in Charlottesville Friday, June 4. They’re saying Youngkin’s track record follows just behind former-President Donald Trump.
“He’s spent the last month avoiding basic questions about his record and hiding his record from Virginia voters, but we know exactly where he stands,” Swecker said. “He has refused to say where he would separate himself from Donald Trump, and when it comes to key issues like reproductive issues and gun rights Youngkin has staked out extreme positions.”
The Democratic primary is on Tuesday, June 8.
