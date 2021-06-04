B.U.C.K Squad’s “First Friday” back in action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday afternoon at Friendship Court in Charlottesville, The B.U.C.K Squad: Brothers United to Cease the Killing was back in action, to give kids a special - and safe - day.
The organization created to curb gun violence in our communities held its third “First Friday” event.
It’s a chance to let neighborhood kids meet each other, play together, and even eat some pizza!
The B.U.C.K Squad has previously held events at South First Street and Westhaven. Next up will be the Prospect Avenue neighborhood.
