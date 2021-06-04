After canceled season in 2020; Tom Sox ready to play ball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox will play their first game of the season on Saturday night, as the Sox host Covington.
The Valley Baseball League is back in action, after canceling the season last summer, due to the pandemic.
The Sox are the reigning VBL Champions, as they won the title in 2019.
The team was on the practice field on Friday, but the players were not all in attendance.
There are more than two dozen inactive players, who are still competing in the NCAA postseason, as well as head coach Kory Koehler.
The roster will basically be all-new roster for the Sox this summer.
Duke freshman pitcher Collin Bosley-Smith says, “I didn’t hear too much. I did some research. I know they do a lot of winning, and they have a good history. The guys are good, we have a great roster, so it should be a fun summer.”
Admission to all Tom Sox home games is free this year, courtesy of Carter Bank & Trust.
Charlottesville is scheduled to open the season at home against Covington at seven o’clock on Saturday night.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.