ACPS working to expand bilingual team of educators

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is working to hire more bilingual staff to help Spanish-speaking families.
Jessie Gonzalez, Albemarle County High School’s family engagement coordinator, says he’s seen the need first-hand, especially during the pandemic. The push to hire more bilingual educators comes at a critical time, as many families have to navigate returning to school or learning online.
“A student from that comes from another country - like Honduras or El Salvador or Guatemala or Mexico - and they’re being just thrown into our education system without any real foundation or any real meaning or inclusion,” Gonzalez said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to make it feel like this is home too. We want to serve you as well.”
The district is planning on hosting several events at the high school to give parents Spanish materials and answer questions they may have.
“Para todo la gente katina, estamos aquí para apoyarte,” Gonzalez said. “Estamos aquí.”
