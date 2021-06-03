VSP: Traffic crashes claim 14 lives during 2021 Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - More than a dozen lives were lost over the Memorial Day weekend due to traffic crash, according to the Virginia State Police.
VSP announced Thursday, June 3, that a total of 14 people died on Virginia highways over the four-day period (12:01 a.m. Friday, May 28, to midnight Monday, May 13). Two of those deaths were from people riding motorcycles, and eight were not wearing a seat belt.
Authorities say the fatal crashes occurred in Richmond and Virginia Beach, as well as the counties of Botetourt, Bedford, Northampton, Cumberland, Chesterfield, Prince George, Tazewell, Amherst, Fairfax, and Albemarle.
A total of eight deaths were reported during the same time period in 2020.
VSP says troopers also cited 5,553 speeders, 1,818 reckless drivers, and arrested 79 impaired drivers. In addition, 740 were cited for seat belt violations and 281 felony arrests were made. Additionally, 2,302 people were assisted by Virginia State Police.
