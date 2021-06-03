Valley health district still has work to do to reach Biden’s 70% vaccinated goal by July 4

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths go down across the nation and in the Shenandoah Valley, the push to give more vaccines continues.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a “National Month of Action” with a goal of getting 70 percent of US adults at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4.
As of June 3, nearly 68 percent of Virginia’s adults 18 and older have gotten at least one shot, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), but numbers are lower in the Valley where VDH is reporting 35 to 55 percent of people have at least one dose of the vaccine.
Page County has the lowest numbers at 35.9 percent and Staunton has the highest at 54.6 percent, according to VDH.
Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District said they are working on targeted outreach and have their “work cut out” to get to the president’s 70 percent which is just one month away.
Mass clinic sites where thousands of shots were given in a day are winding down.
“When we go to a community event, we might be doing 20 to 50 [shots]. Those 20 to 50 shots in arms are still a win,” Wight said. “We are really at a point where this localized, grassroots-like effort to get vaccine into arms is our strategy moving forward.”
Wight said if an area has lower vaccine uptake, then the risk for outbreaks of COVID-19 is higher, so if you’re not vaccinated, she suggests still following public health guidance like wearing masks and social distancing.
Wight” said the CSHD has and will continue to bring vaccine opportunities to places where you eat, pray, and play to make it as convenient as possible.
For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.
To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.